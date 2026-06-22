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Harris County shooting: 4 people detained after a minor was shot near Bush Intercontinental Airport

By
FOX 26 Houston
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 22, 2026 5:36 PM CDT
Published June 22, 2026 5:36 PM CDT

The Brief

    • 4 people are in custody following a shooting near Bush Intercontinental Airport on Monday afternoon, officials said. 
    • According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, a minor was found suffering from a gunshot wound. 
    • The minor was taken to the hospital for treatment. 

HOUSTON - 4 people are in custody following a shooting near Bush Intercontinental Airport on Monday afternoon, officials said. 

Houston shooting: Minor shot following shooting, 4 people in custody

What we know:

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, a minor was found suffering from a gunshot wound. 

Photo from the scene (Source: Mark Herman, Harris County Constable, Precinct 4)

The minor was taken to the hospital for treatment. 

Officials said they are actively investigating the shooting. 

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led up to the shooting. 

The minor's condition was not released. 

The Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 4

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