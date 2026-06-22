Harris County shooting: 4 people detained after a minor was shot near Bush Intercontinental Airport

The Brief 4 people are in custody following a shooting near Bush Intercontinental Airport on Monday afternoon, officials said. According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, a minor was found suffering from a gunshot wound. The minor was taken to the hospital for treatment.



4 people are in custody following a shooting near Bush Intercontinental Airport on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Houston shooting: Minor shot following shooting, 4 people in custody

What we know:

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, a minor was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Photo from the scene (Source: Mark Herman, Harris County Constable, Precinct 4)

The minor was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials said they are actively investigating the shooting.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

The minor's condition was not released.