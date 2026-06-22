Harris County shooting: 4 people detained after a minor was shot near Bush Intercontinental Airport
HOUSTON - 4 people are in custody following a shooting near Bush Intercontinental Airport on Monday afternoon, officials said.
Houston shooting: Minor shot following shooting, 4 people in custody
What we know:
According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, a minor was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
Photo from the scene (Source: Mark Herman, Harris County Constable, Precinct 4)
The minor was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Officials said they are actively investigating the shooting.
What we don't know:
It's unclear what led up to the shooting.
The minor's condition was not released.
The Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 4