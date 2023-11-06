Harris County Missing person: Authorities searching for James Adam Hinze

The Harris County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a man last seen over the weekend.

Authorities are searching for 58-year-old James Adam Hinze.

Hinze is described as a white male, 6' tall, 220 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes.

Hinze was last seen in the 10300 block of Cypresswood Drive just before 1 p.m. on Nov. 4.

Authorities stated Hinze was last seen wearing an unknown color shirt, blue denim jeans, and black Sketchers shoes. He was also seen carrying a gray backpack.

Officials said Hinze is in need of medication and medical treatment.

If you have seen Hinze, contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Person's Unit at (713) 755-7427 or Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.