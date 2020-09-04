Harris County Jail inmate dies at the hospital, authorities investigating

article

An investigation is underway after an inmate died from unknown causes on early Friday morning.



According to a release, a man in his late 20’s was found unresponsive in his cell at the 1200 Baker Street Jail around 1:35 a.m. by a detention officer who was preparing to transfer him and other inmates to another area.

Authorities said jail staff attempted to revive the man with a defibrillator and also performed CPR on the man.



The inmate, who had been booked into the jail in late August on a murder charge, was taken to Ben Taub Hospital by the Houston Fire Department.



The man was pronounced dead just after 2:45 a.m.



The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the man has no apparent physical injuries.

An autopsy will be performed by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences to determine his cause of death.



Authorities said the Houston Police Department will be performing an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.



The man’s identity has not yet been released.