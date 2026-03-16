Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Brazos County, Montgomery County, Walker County, Polk County, Inland Galveston County, Washington County, Wharton County, Inland Brazoria County, Southern Liberty County, Grimes County, Colorado County, Waller County, San Jacinto County, Fort Bend County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Harris County, Inland Matagorda County
5
Wind Advisory
until MON 6:00 PM CDT, Inland Jackson County, Inland Brazoria County, Polk County, Washington County, Fort Bend County, Waller County, Brazos County, San Jacinto County, Inland Harris County, Grimes County, Galveston Island, Montgomery County, Southern Liberty County, Inland Matagorda County, Walker County, Wharton County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Houston County, Inland Galveston County
Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM CDT until TUE 9:00 AM CDT, Cherokee County
Wind Advisory
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County

Harris County deputy injured after car runs red light in Greenspoint

By
Published  March 16, 2026 6:47am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • A Harris County deputy was hit by a vehicle that ran a red light in Greenspoint on Monday morning.
    • The deputy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
    • The other driver was placed in custody for suspicion of DWI.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Harris County deputy was injured after they were involved in a crash in the Greenspoint area early Monday morning.

Deputy hit in crash

What we know:

Sergeant Kamali with the Harris County Sheriff's Office reports the incident happened near the intersection of Beltway 8 and Imperial Valley Drive.

According to officials, the deputy was in a marked patrol vehicle going westbound on Beltway 8 and was driving through a green light. Another driver going northbound on Imperial Valley Drive ran through the red light and hit the sheriff's vehicle.

Sgt. Kamali says the deputy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The other driver had no injuries, officials say.

After a field sobriety test, the other driver was placed in custody for suspicion of DWI, Kamali reports.

What we don't know:

Harris County authorities have not identified the deputy.

It is unclear at this time if the other driver will be officially charged.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Harris County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Kamali.

Crime and Public SafetyHarris County