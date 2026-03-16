Harris County deputy injured after car runs red light in Greenspoint

The Brief A Harris County deputy was hit by a vehicle that ran a red light in Greenspoint on Monday morning. The deputy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The other driver was placed in custody for suspicion of DWI.



A Harris County deputy was injured after they were involved in a crash in the Greenspoint area early Monday morning.

Deputy hit in crash

What we know:

Sergeant Kamali with the Harris County Sheriff's Office reports the incident happened near the intersection of Beltway 8 and Imperial Valley Drive.

According to officials, the deputy was in a marked patrol vehicle going westbound on Beltway 8 and was driving through a green light. Another driver going northbound on Imperial Valley Drive ran through the red light and hit the sheriff's vehicle.

Sgt. Kamali says the deputy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The other driver had no injuries, officials say.

After a field sobriety test, the other driver was placed in custody for suspicion of DWI, Kamali reports.

What we don't know:

Harris County authorities have not identified the deputy.

It is unclear at this time if the other driver will be officially charged.