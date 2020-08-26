Expand / Collapse search
Harris County Deputies looking for suspect who allegedly shot his wife to death

By Randy Buffington
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

SPRING - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that took place on Tuesday, Aug. 25, just before 9 p.m. Deputies arrived to the 5000 block of Forest Hurst in Spring after reports of a disturbance and found a 49-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced her dead on the scene.

The Harris County Sherrif's Office believes that the victim was shot by her husband, Ralph Leroy Cooper, 39. According to police, Cooper fled the scene driving a black Cadillac CTS with black rims.

Ralph Leroy Cooper

Police say that Ralph Cooper is armed and dangerous and could be targting other people. 

