Harris County Constable Deputy injured in afternoon crash
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are on the scene of a crash involving a Harris County Constable Precinct 4 patrol sergeant.
The crash occurred in the 3300 block of Ivy Falls Drive around 2 p.m.
Authorities said the deputy was northbound on TC Jester Boulevard when another vehicle pulled in front of a deputy.
That’s when, authorities said, the deputy struck the vehicle and veered off and hit a tree.
The deputy was taken to the hospital in fair condition.
The driver of the other vehicle was treated on the scene.