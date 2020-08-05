Expand / Collapse search

Harris County Constable Deputy injured in afternoon crash

Published 
Updated 56 mins ago
Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are on the scene of a crash involving a Harris County Constable Precinct 4 patrol sergeant. 

The crash occurred in the 3300 block of Ivy Falls Drive around 2 p.m. 

Authorities said the deputy was northbound on TC Jester Boulevard when another vehicle pulled in front of a deputy. 

That’s when, authorities said, the deputy struck the vehicle and veered off and hit a tree. 

The deputy was taken to the hospital in fair condition. 

The driver of the other vehicle was treated on the scene. 