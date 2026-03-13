Harris County Commissioners Court to address key items impacting union representation for county workers

The Brief Two agenda items on the Harris County Commissioners Court agenda relate to the expansion of union representation for county workers. Agenda item 282 proposes a resolution allowing county employees to select a labor organization as a "consultation agent" Agenda item 355 formally recognizes the local AFSCME union's name change to the AFSCME Harris County Organizing Committee 832.



Harris County is set to address two key items at Thursday’s commissioner court meeting that would impact union representation for county workers.

Agenda item 282: Employee consultation agent

Agenda text:

"Request for adoption of a resolution establishing a consultation agent to foster employee engagement in the development of personnel policies and improved handling of employee grievances and disciplinary matters."

What it means:

If the Commissioners Court adopts the resolution from Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis, qualified county employees will have the option to select a labor organization to serve as their consultation agent. This agent would be allowed to consult with designated supervisory employees about personnel practices, including the development of personnel policies and the handling of employee grievances and disciplinary matters.

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Agenda Item 355: Union organizing updates

Agenda text:

"Transmittal by Human Resources and Talent of an update by the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Local 1550 to revise the establishment name, mailing address, and banking information to reflect AFSCME Harris County Organizing Committee 832 (AFSCME OC 832)."

The backstory:

On June 25, 2025, the International Office of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) notified AFSCME Local 1550 of its decision to establish the new AFSCME Harris County Organizing Committee 832, which went into effect on Sept. 2, 2025.

The AFSCME International Executive Board approved the reassignment of jurisdiction for certain Harris County public employees from AFSCME Local 1550 to the new AFSCME OC 832. However, this reassignment excludes employees within the Harris County Hospital District, the City of Pasadena, the Houston Independent School District, AFSCME Local 123, and AFSCME Council 907

What it means:

The county's Human Resources and Talent department is officially transmitting this update, which revises the union's establishment name, mailing address, and banking information.

This action reflects the union's objective to increase opportunities for anticipated organizing activity. That includes the deployment of dedicated organizers and operational support directed specifically toward Harris County employees.

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Read more here.