Harris Co. deputy may be at fault following rollover crash on Tuesday evening

article

A Harris County deputy may be at fault after a rollover crash on Tuesday evening.



Officials said the crash occurred just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Franz and Mason.

MORE HARRIS COUNTY NEWS



Authorities said the crash involved two vehicles where the deputy’s patrol unit flipped over.



Officials said the officer was responding to a ‘priority 1’ call with lights and sirens activated as the deputy approached the intersection.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP



Sgt. Ramone Gutierrez with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said according to the dashcam video, the light was red for the deputy coming into the intersection.



We’re told the other vehicle involved was a Chevy van.



The deputy was taken to the hospital as a precaution while the driver of the Chevy van wasn’t injured and refused medical treatment.



The crash remains under investigation.

