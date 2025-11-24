Expand / Collapse search

Handcuffed Buffalo Bills Fan Carted Out of Texans Stadium

Published  November 24, 2025 2:52pm CST
The Brief

    • A Buffalo Bills fan was handcuffed and removed from NRG Stadium in Houston during a Thursday Night Football game against the Texans on November 20.
    • Video footage shows the fan, wearing a Josh Allen jersey and jorts, being wheeled through the crowd facedown on a cart by security personnel.
    • The details surrounding the incident remain unconfirmed, and the Texans won the game 23-19.

What we know:

A Buffalo Bills fan was handcuffed and removed from NRG Stadium in Houston during a Thursday Night Football game between the Bills and the Texans on November 20.

Footage captured by Cesar Alba shows security personnel at the stadium directing onlookers away as the fan, clad in a Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen jersey and jorts, was wheeled through the crowd, handcuffed and facedown on a cart.

What we don't know:

As of the time of writing, the circumstances leading to the fan's detention and removal remain unconfirmed.

The game concluded with the Texans defeating the Bills 23-19.

The Source: The video and information was provided via Storyful.

