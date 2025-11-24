Handcuffed Buffalo Bills Fan Carted Out of Texans Stadium
What we know:
A Buffalo Bills fan was handcuffed and removed from NRG Stadium in Houston during a Thursday Night Football game between the Bills and the Texans on November 20.
Footage captured by Cesar Alba shows security personnel at the stadium directing onlookers away as the fan, clad in a Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen jersey and jorts, was wheeled through the crowd, handcuffed and facedown on a cart.
What we don't know:
As of the time of writing, the circumstances leading to the fan's detention and removal remain unconfirmed.
The game concluded with the Texans defeating the Bills 23-19.
The Source: The video and information was provided via Storyful.