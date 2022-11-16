H-E-B issues recall for select ground beef, may be contaminated with foreign matter

article

H-E-B has announced an all-store recall for some ground beef that was being sold at their stores.

According to a release, the store is recalling five and 10-pound chubs of Hill Country Fare 73% ground beef and five pound chubs of H-E-B 80% ground chuck sold at H-E-B, Joe V's, Mi Tienda, and Central Market stores in Texas.

Here is the product information on the items being recalled:

HCF 73% Ground Beef 10-pound chub - UPC 3477980010 - Freeze by date 11-25-2022

HCF 73% Ground Beef 5-pound chub - UPC 3477980000 - Freeze by date 11-25-2022

H-E-B 80% Ground Chuck 5-pound chub - UPC 4122017213 - Freeze by date 11-25-2022

Officials said the producer believes the products may be contaminated with foreign matter, mirror-like material.

Store officials said all affected products have been removed from store shelves.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the recall.

Consumers with questions may call Tyson Consumer Relations department at 1-800-643-3410. H-E-B customers who purchased any of the products related to this recall can return them to the store for a full refund. Customers with any questions may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-800-432-3113 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Standard Time.