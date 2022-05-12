H-E-B to sell home goods, decorations from Texas designers

article

A new, 122,000-square foot H-E-B store in New Braunfels features a two-story True Texas BBQ and the first-ever Home by H-E-B department. The new location replaced the older, existing location on Walnut Avenue.

This is the first H-E-B to include a two-story version of the company's barbecue restaurant. It includes indoor seating on both levels.

Another addition making this location so unique is the debut of Home by H-E-B, a collection of hundreds of items including decor, furniture, accent pieces, and home textiles from two brands- Haven + Key and Texas Proud.

H-E-B says the Haven + Key line includes on-trend seasonal items like candles, mirrors, toss pillows, rugs, throw blankets and more. Texas Proud will feature Texas style items made by Texas-based artisans and businesses such as antler art from Broke Antler in Converse, leather goods from Lucio Tailoring Co. in San Antonio, cowhide benches from Texas Bench Worx in Luling, and hand-poured candles from Rustic Swank in New Braunfels.

The new location also features a larger curbside area and nearly 30 self-checkout registers. It will operate seven days a week from 6 a.m.-11 p.m.