Ground delay at Houston’s Hobby, Bush airports Friday due to staffing

By
Published  November 7, 2025 12:37pm CST
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Ground delays are impacting flights headed to Houston on Friday due to staffing issues, an FAA advisory says.

Delays at Bush Airport

According to the advisory, a ground delay program is in effect at George Bush Intercontinental Airport from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m. due to staffing issues.

According to the advisory, departures to Bush Airport are delayed an average of 46 minutes.

Delays at Hobby Airport

According to the advisory, a ground delay program is also in effect at William P. Hobby Airport from 1 p.m. until midnight due to staffing issues.

Departures to Hobby Airport are delayed an average of 80 minutes, per the advisory.

How to check for flight delays

Travelers can check for flight delays online.

You can also visit the National Airspace System Status website to see where a ground stop program is in place or where one is possible.

Houston