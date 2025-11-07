Ground delay at Houston’s Hobby, Bush airports Friday due to staffing
HOUSTON - Ground delays are impacting flights headed to Houston on Friday due to staffing issues, an FAA advisory says.
Big picture view:
A ground delay limits air traffic at a specific airport to a rate that air traffic controllers can safely handle.
Delays at Bush Airport
According to the advisory, a ground delay program is in effect at George Bush Intercontinental Airport from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m. due to staffing issues.
By the numbers:
According to the advisory, departures to Bush Airport are delayed an average of 46 minutes.
Courtesy Houston Airports
Featured
Delays at Hobby Airport
According to the advisory, a ground delay program is also in effect at William P. Hobby Airport from 1 p.m. until midnight due to staffing issues.
By the numbers:
Departures to Hobby Airport are delayed an average of 80 minutes, per the advisory.
Featured
How to check for flight delays
What you can do:
Travelers can check for flight delays online.
- Click here to check the status of departing and arriving flights at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
- Click here to check the status of departing and arriving flights at William P. Hobby Airport.
You can also visit the National Airspace System Status website to see where a ground stop program is in place or where one is possible.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the FAA National Airspace System Status website.