Greens Road apartment fire escalates to 2-alarm, 10 units impacted

An apartment fire in the Greenspoint-area had to be escalated to a 2-alarm due to its size and has left some people displaced.

Greenspoint apartment fire

What we know:

Houston Fire Department Senior Captain Raul Reyes reports units were called to Greens Road near Imperial Valley Drive around 3 a.m.

When units arrived, they could see the flames coming from the roof of the building and began attacking the flames, officials said.

According to Capt. Reyes, the fire was escalated to a 2nd alarm due to the size of the structure and how big the fire was becoming. The fire was soon mitigated and put under control.

Around 10 units were affected by the fire. No injuries were reported.

Capt. Reyes says arson teams are investigating to determine the cause of the fire. Some crews are staying on scene to monitor for hotspots.

The Red Cross was called to assist families who have been displaced.

What we don't know:

At this time, the number of people impacted by the fire has not been reported.