Governor Abbott issues disaster declaration for 16 counties following severe weather

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for 16 counties as a result of severe weather sustained across Texas Sunday.

Three confirmed tornadoes hit North Texas on Sunday night, with the strongest being an EF-3 that struck North Dallas.

In addition to providing any and all state resources to local officials, the declaration will waive certain regulations, allowing utility companies to bring in out-of-state resources to assist in restoring power as quickly as possible, according to the governor's office. This declaration includes Cass, Cameron, Collin, Dallas, Ellis, Erath, Hunt, Kaufman, Lamar, Panola, Rains, Rockwall, Rusk, Tarrant, Van Zandt, and Wood counties.





“By issuing this declaration, Texas is providing local officials with the resources they need to quickly respond and recover from this storm,” said Governor Abbott. “My heart goes out to the Texans impacted by this severe weather, and the people of Texas can rest assured that the state will do everything it can to assist those affected by these horrific storms.”



To read Governor Abbott's entire disaster declaration, click here

