Gov. Abbott, Texas National Guard launch mission to disinfect nursing facilities

On May 13, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Texas National Guard has activated "Facilities Disinfection Teams" to support Texas nursing homes during the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a press release from Gov. Abbott's office, the mission is meant to help stop the spread of coronavirus and to provide a major boost to protect Texans.

Six teams have already been mobilized to facilities across the state, with more teams coming.

"The Texas National Guard plays a crucial role in our ongoing response to COVID-19, and I am grateful for their work to address the unique challenges our nursing homes face during this pandemic," said Governor Abbott. "The training these Guardsmen have received will equip them with the knowledge and tools they need to provide this crucial assistance to these facilities."

The teams have been formed in coordination with Texas Health and Human Services (HHSC) and consist of Guardsmen from Joint Task Force 176. Each team is equipped with unique supplies such as advanced personal protective equipment, ionized sprayers, and vital oxide. The teams have also received training from the Texas Military Department 6th Civil Support Team, who specialize in man-made and natural disaster assessment and rapid response in hazardous environments.

"The Texas National Guard readily accepts this newest mission assignment," said Major General Tracy Norris. "We take our charge of protecting all Texans, especially our most vulnerable populations, extremely seriously. Our service members have proactively trained for this mission alongside the Health and Human Services Commission and other partner agencies. We stand ready to continue to serve both here at home and abroad in the war fight."

