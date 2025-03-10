71 dogs, cats found without food and water in Galveston school bus

Image 1 of 6 ▼ (Source: Houston SPCA)

The Brief 71 dogs and cats were found in an old school bus and van in Galveston. Many of the animals were emaciated and didn't have food or water, according to Houston SPCA. The animals were taken to Houston SPCA and the Galveston Island Humane Society.



Dozens of dogs and cats being kept inside a bus and van in Galveston were rescued on Monday.

What we know:

The City of Galveston reached out to the Houston SPCA to help rescue 71 dogs, cats and puppies found inside of an old school bus and a small van parked at the Galveston Island State Park off FM 3005.

The animals were being kept in wire kennels with no food or water seen in the area, according to the SPCA.

Those who responded say the animals were emaciated, with fur soaked in urine.

Six puppies, 13 dogs and three cats were taken to the Houston SPCA for vet exams. 49 dogs were taken to the Galveston Island Humane Society.

Cruelty exams will be performed on the dogs by a team of Texas A&M veterinary students.

The SPCA says the dogs were surrendered by their owner.

What we don't know:

Information about the owner of the animals or how they were found has not been released.