Galena Park ISD middle school student says they were followed home by unknown man

The Brief A sixth-grader at Woodland Acres Middle School reported they were followed by a stranger on Monday while walking home from school. Galena Park ISD contacted parents on Tuesday to let them know about the incident. The student reported the man looked to be recording while walking behind them.



Woodland Acres Middle School student followed by stranger

The backstory:

According to the school district, the parent of a sixth-grader at Woodland Acres Middle School contacted the school to let them know their child was followed home around 4:15 p.m.

The student claims an older male with a goatee wearing blue skinny jeans and a black hoodie, was standing by the fence of a house close by the school. When the student walked by, the stranger was following the student and looked to be recording them.

School officials said the student told them there was no physical or verbal contact.

According to the sixth-grader, the stranger followed the student until they got close to their house, which is about half a mile down Myrtle Lane.

The student told their parents, who then called the school to let them know about the incident.

On Tuesday morning, the Harris County Precinct 2 School Resource Officer, campus administrators, the parent, and the student met to clarify details.

An incident report was filed by the School Resource officer, and more patrols were assigned to the campus for the next several days.

What you can do:

Galena Park ISD encouraged parents to talk about the incident with their kids and talk with them about how to respond in case something like this incident happens to them so they can be prepared.

Safety reminders suggested include:

Try to walk with a group of friends.

Watch for things that are happening around you.

Never go near a stranger’s car.

Never accept candy or a ride from a stranger.

Never tell strangers you are going home to an empty house.

Immediately report anything unusual to a trusted adult; if a parent is not available – police officers, teachers, principals, firefighters, a store clerk, or a security guard.

Common statements your kids should look out for with strangers:

Can you give me directions?

I lost my dog/cat/pet. Can you help me find him?

There is an emergency, and your mom/dad wants you to come with me.

I have candy. Would you like some?

Let's play a game.