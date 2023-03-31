Free heart screenings offered for students aged 11 to 25 on Sunday

Protecting the lives of young children has always been important and three organizations are teaming up to help protect young kids' hearts.

Harris County ESD 11, Surviving Sudden Cardiac Arrest, and the Cody Stephens Go Big or Go Home Foundation are hosting free heart screenings for kids on Sunday at 8334 Stuebner Airline Road in Spring from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

This heart screening is free to all students ages 11-25, regardless of school, sport, or level of play.

Retired NFL player Michael Montgomery who suffers from Wolf-Parkinson-White syndrome is now an advocate for spreading awareness, education, and prevention and will reportedly be at the event to be here to help.

If you're interested in taking your child to get a screening or going to get a screening yourself, click here to register.