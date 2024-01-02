Fox News to host Trump town hall with Bret Baier, Martha MacCallum ahead of Iowa caucuses

article

Fox News Channel will host a live town hall with former President Trump from Iowa on January 10, the network announced on Tuesday.

"Special Report" chief political anchor Bret Baier and "The Story" executive editor and anchor Martha MacCallum will co-moderate the event in Des Moines at 9 p.m. ET next Wednesday, marking the first time Trump will sit with Baier and MacCallum jointly since May 2020.

The special town hall, which will be held only days before the critical Iowa caucuses , will focus on the leading issues facing voters in the Hawkeye State and across the nation.

Trump sat down with Baier last June, where the former president opened up about everything from his handling of classified documents, his former Cabinet members who oppose his return to the White House, and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Baier and MacCallum also co-moderated the first Republican presidential primary debate in Milwaukee last year, which averaged 13 million viewers and is the most-watched debate of the 2024 cycle to date.

"Hannity," which usually airs in the 9 p.m. ET time slot, will be preempted on the night of the Trump town hall.

Earlier on Tuesday, Fox News Digital learned that House Majority Leader Steve Scalise , R-La., is endorsing Trump for president.

"When Donald Trump was President, American workers and families were thriving," Scalise said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital.

The Republican leader's endorsement comes as Trump, the current GOP frontrunner for the 2024 nomination, faces attempts from several states to remove him from their primary ballots.

