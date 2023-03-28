FOX Corporation donates $1M to Red Cross relief efforts after Mississippi tornado

article

FOX Corporation announced that it donated $1 million to the American Red Cross to support its mission to provide aid and resources – including water, medical supplies, housing support, and more – for people impacted by the recent tornadoes and storms in southern states.

FOX is a proud member of the Red Cross’ annual disaster relief program and lends additional support in the wake of other disasters like the Mississippi tornado that killed 25 people, injured dozens of others, and destroyed homes.

One person was killed in Alabama.

FOX is helping the American Red Cross in its relief efforts to support communities impacted by the recent tornadoes and storms in southern states. (FOX)

The tornado devastated the town of Rolling Fork, Mississippi, reducing homes to piles of rubble, flipping cars on their sides and toppling the town's water tower. Residents hunkered down in bath tubs and hallways during Friday night’s storm and later broke into a John Deere store that they converted into a triage center for the wounded.

The FOX Corporation is also double-matching employee donations to the Red Cross relief efforts.

FOX said its disaster relief partner, the American Red Cross, is on the ground in impacted communities, providing safe shelter, meals, and comfort to those in need.

"Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by Friday’s destructive tornadoes and storms. With impacted communities starting to recover, our disaster relief partner, the @AmericanRedCross, has deployed almost 150 trained volunteers to the area and is sending supplies like tarps, clean-up kits, first aid kits, and more," FOX said in a release. "Please help us support their efforts by making a gift now at redcross.org/foxforward ."

Red Cross responders are out in communities providing comfort kits, clean-up kits, and nourishing meals, sharing information about open shelters and other resources available to displaced families. Red Cross shelters are open for families seeking refuge following the tornado.

Crews will begin detailed damage assessments to determine long-term needs and provide desperately needed financial assistance to help jumpstart the path to recovery, the Red Cross noted.

Early estimates indicate the American Red Cross will remain on the ground for at least four to six weeks. For the latest information, visit Red Cross News page .

