Four additional USNS Mercy Hospital crewmembers test positive for COVID-19

Four additional crewmembers working aboard the USNC Mercy Hospital have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total up to seven cases on the naval hospital, officials said.

It’s been a rough week for the US Navy who just confirmed a sailor from the USS Theodore Roosevelt died after testing positive for the coronavirus Monday.

Nearly 600 sailors on the Roosevelt have tested positive for COVID-19 and now, the Navy says seven medical treatment facility crewmembers onboard the USNS Mercy have also tested positive for COVID-19.

All of them are now off the floating hospital and in isolation.

The US Navy confirmed that in addition, all who came into close contact with those crewmembers have been quarantined off the ship.

The outbreak will not affect its operations that will continue to treat patients in Los Angeles, the US Navy said.

Based in San Diego, the USNS Mercy arrived at the Port of Los Angeles on March 27. The floating hospital has 1,000 beds and 1,000 crew members and arrived to help take the load off of Los Angeles area hospitals with non-coronavirus patients.

