Fort Bend ISD, online schools initiate plans in person and virtual learning
HOUSTON - Fort Bend ISD and several online schools will return to class next week.
Below is the list of schools making changes, either shifting online, or face-to-face instruction.
School Pivoting to Online on Monday, Feb. 8
Sienna Crossing Elementary (2/8-2/15, Students return on 2/16)
Townewest Elementary (2/8-2/15, Students return on 2/16)
Elkins High School (2/8-2/19, Students return on 2/22)
Online Schools Returning to Face-to-Face Instruction on Monday, Feb. 8
Austin High School
Barbara Jordan Elementary
Briargate Elementary
Dulles High School
Hodges Bend Middle School
Madden Elementary
Oyster Creek Elementary
James Patterson Elementary
Online Schools Returning to Face-to-Face Instruction on Wednesday, Feb. 10
Crockett Middle School
Online Schools Returning to Face-to-Face Instruction on Tuesday, Feb. 16
Bowie Middle School
Oakland Elementary
Christa McAuliffe Middle School
James Neill Elementary
Rosa Parks Elementary
Juan Seguin Elementary
Online Schools Returning to Face-to-Face Instruction on Wednesday, Feb. 17
Quail Valley Elementary
Online Schools Returning to Face-to-Face Instruction on Monday, Feb. 22
Bush High School