Fort Bend ISD, online schools initiate plans in person and virtual learning

Fort Bend ISD and several online schools will return to class next week.

Below is the list of schools making changes, either shifting online, or face-to-face instruction.

School Pivoting to Online on Monday, Feb. 8

Sienna Crossing Elementary (2/8-2/15, Students return on 2/16)

Townewest Elementary (2/8-2/15, Students return on 2/16)

Elkins High School (2/8-2/19, Students return on 2/22)

Online Schools Returning to Face-to-Face Instruction on Monday, Feb. 8

Austin High School

Barbara Jordan Elementary

Briargate Elementary

Dulles High School

Hodges Bend Middle School

Madden Elementary

Oyster Creek Elementary

James Patterson Elementary

Online Schools Returning to Face-to-Face Instruction on Wednesday, Feb. 10

Crockett Middle School

Online Schools Returning to Face-to-Face Instruction on Tuesday, Feb. 16

Bowie Middle School

Oakland Elementary

Christa McAuliffe Middle School

James Neill Elementary

Rosa Parks Elementary

Juan Seguin Elementary

Online Schools Returning to Face-to-Face Instruction on Wednesday, Feb. 17

Quail Valley Elementary

Online Schools Returning to Face-to-Face Instruction on Monday, Feb. 22

Bush High School