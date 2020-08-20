Former Secretary of State James Baker and wife recovering from COVID-19

article

Former Secretary of State James Baker and his wife, Susan, are recovering from COVID-19.

The Bakers were diagnosed earlier this week with coronavirus but remained at home.

Their spokesperson, John Williams, tells FOX 26, that while they both felt crummy, James felt well enough Thursday to do some paperwork while his wife was up making pancakes.

We wish the Bakers a speedy recovery.