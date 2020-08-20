Expand / Collapse search

Former Secretary of State James Baker and wife recovering from COVID-19

Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston
article

HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 06: (AFP-OUT) Former Secretary of State James Baker III gives a eulogy during the funeral for former President George H.W. Bush at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, on December 6, 2018 in Houston, Texas. President Bush will be bur

Expand

HOUSTON - Former Secretary of State James Baker and his wife, Susan, are recovering from COVID-19. 

The Bakers were diagnosed earlier this week with coronavirus but remained at home. 

Their spokesperson, John Williams, tells FOX 26, that while they both felt crummy, James felt well enough Thursday to do some paperwork while his wife was up making pancakes. 

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS

We wish the Bakers a speedy recovery. 