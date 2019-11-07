Flood Advisory issued for parts of Fort Bend, Harris, Galveston, Brazoria and Waller Counties

article

The National Weather Service has extended its flood advisory for north Fort Bend, southeast Waller, southern Harris, northwestern Galveston, northeast Brazoria Counties.

The Flood advisory will be in effect until 2:00 p.m.

Heavy rain from thunderstorms is causing minor flooding in the areas under this advisory. According to the National Weather Service, two to three inches of rain have already fallen over west Harris County and north Fort Bend County.

PLEASE don't forget to turn around, don't drown when you run into flooded areas.

The National Weather Service says the following areas will experience flooding: