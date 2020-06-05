Five Houston-area school districts celebrate graduating seniors

The first five months of 2020 have been difficult for everyone.

It robbed the Class of 2020 of some special high school moments.

That's why the citywide celebration was so important to Mayor Sylvester Turner.

"They dealt with a pandemic they've dealt with an economic slowdown they've dealt with the marches and protests and the death of George Floyd," Turner said, "They haven't given up and this is the city's way of saying we are very proud of you."

The graduating seniors wore masks and stood in squares six feet apart.

"I'm happy I'm excited it's been too long," said graduate Ramon Johnson. "I haven't seen a lot of people sinchMarch it feels good to see them one last time."

