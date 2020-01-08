First responders rescue dog trapped in icy pond

Thanks to police and firefighters in Massachusetts, a dog who had runaway and fallen into an icy pond was able to return home to her family.

Amesbury Police Department and the Amesbury Fire Department teamed up to rescue Navi, a three-year-old pit bull.

According to reports, Navi had run off from a sitter and was reported missing.

Video captured by police personnel shows firefighters TJ Poussard and Mike Sweeney braving the icy waters of Clarks Pond to save the good girl, who had been in the freeezing water for under 10 minutes.

“Navia was warmed up and returned to her owners. Everyone involved in the daring rescue is safe and healthy,” the police department said on Facebook.

A job well done to the entire team!