Firefighter adopts puppy rescued from house fire

A puppy that survived serious injuries in a southern Oregon house fire has been adopted by a local firefighter and will tour schools to teach the importance of fire safety.

FOX 12 Oregon reports that that fire in Brookings, Oregon, took the lives of three adult dogs, including the mom of two puppies who survived. One pup was returned to the family whose home burned, but the boy pup had serious burns on his head and feet. He had to be rushed to an emergency vet.

The little guy was aptly named "Smokey," and while he was healing, a fire chief in nearby Coos Bay, Oregon, heard his story and took a special interest in him. With the family’s blessing, Corey Byrant and his wife adopted Smokey.

"Did not expect him to go viral like this," Bryant said. "I was just trying to do the right thing and adopt him and give him an awesome home, so, it's a pretty neat story.... He's expected to make a full recovery. He'll have a couple bald spots, but, you know, lots of character."

Bryant says when Smokey is older, he’ll accompany Bryant to schools to highlight the importance of fire safety.