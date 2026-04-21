Federal agents seize more than $1.1M in cocaine at Texas border

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The Brief U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than $1.1 million in cocaine at a Texas border crossing. On April 15, officers stopped a tractor trailer from Mexico at the Pharr International Bridge. A search of the vehicle uncovered 83 pounds of cocaine hidden in the floor of the trailer.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than $1.1 million in cocaine at a Texas border crossing.

What we know:

Officers stopped a tractor trailer with an empty trailer coming from Reynosa, Mexico at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility.

An inspection uncovered 83 pounds of cocaine hidden in the trailer's floor. The estimated street value of the drugs was $1,111,503.

The drugs and tractor trailer were seized by CBP officers.

What they're saying:

"Our frontline CBP officers utilized an effective combination of technological tools and inspections experience to zero-in on and interdict this significant cocaine load," CBP’s Acting Deputy Commissioner Ron Vitello said. "These narcotics will not enter the U.S. and wreak any further havoc on our communities."