Father, son pinned underneath truck in north Harris County; EMS at the scene
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Law enforcement and emergency crews are at the scene of a tragic accident involving a father and son in north Harris County.
What we know:
According to Harris County Precinct 4 Office, constable deputies were called to an accidental injury in the 22300 block of Queenbury Hills Drive.
Officials report a father and son were working on a truck when it fell on top of them and pinned them beneath the vehicle.
The emergency crews are at the scene providing care.
What we don't know:
At this time, it is unknown what injuries the father and son have.