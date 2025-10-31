Father, son pinned underneath truck in north Harris County; EMS at the scene

Law enforcement and emergency crews are at the scene of a tragic accident involving a father and son in north Harris County.

What we know:

According to Harris County Precinct 4 Office, constable deputies were called to an accidental injury in the 22300 block of Queenbury Hills Drive.

Officials report a father and son were working on a truck when it fell on top of them and pinned them beneath the vehicle.

The emergency crews are at the scene providing care.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is unknown what injuries the father and son have.