Houston-area school districts update e-bike rules ahead of new school year

The Brief Katy ISD will continue allowing legal e-bikes but is clarifying which high-powered electric vehicles are prohibited. Conroe ISD will require students to dismount and walk bikes, e-bikes and scooters once they reach campus. Barbers Hill ISD will ban e-bikes and electric scooters from all district property beginning in the 2026–2027 school year.



Several Houston-area school districts are updating or clarifying their rules for e-bikes and other electric vehicles ahead of the 2026–2027 school year.

Katy ISD, Conroe ISD and Barbers Hill ISD have each announced different approaches, but district leaders say the changes are centered on student safety, particularly during busy arrival and dismissal times.

RELATED: What makes an e-bike legal in Texas?

Katy ISD clarifies which electric vehicles are allowed

What we know:

Katy ISD says it has long prohibited electric motorcycles on its campuses, but legal e-bikes are still allowed.

The district’s Board of Trustees recently approved new clarifying language for its 2026–2027 Discipline Management Plan.

Under the policy, e-bikes are permitted when operated safely and responsibly. Texas-compliant e-bikes must have fully operable pedals and cannot exceed legally established speeds of 20 to 28 miles per hour, depending on the classification.

Electric motorcycles, electric dirt bikes, minibikes, pocket bikes, ATVs, go-karts and other similar high-powered motorized vehicles are prohibited on school property.

Why you should care:

The district says students must also follow all applicable traffic laws, including requirements involving helmets, licensing, registration and insurance.

In a letter sent to families, Katy ISD Police Chief David Rider said local law enforcement has seen an increase in accidents and injuries involving high-powered electric vehicles operated by children and teens.

The district emphasized that traditional bicycles, standing electric scooters and Texas law-compliant e-bikes remain permitted on campus.\

What they're saying:

FOX 26 spoke with Katerina Morzhueva, the owner and founder of Cool Cat Cycle and a Katy ISD parent who regularly uses e-bikes in the Cinco Ranch area.

Morzhueva said she supports the district’s clarified restrictions and believes street-legal e-bikes can provide students and families with a reliable form of transportation.

She also said riders must remain mindful of pedestrians and people using traditional bicycles, particularly because some legal e-bikes can travel up to 28 miles per hour.

Featured article

Conroe ISD requires students to walk devices on campus

Dig deeper:

Conroe ISD is not banning legal e-bikes, but it is establishing a district-wide rule for how bicycles, scooters, e-bikes and electric scooters are handled on school property.

Students may use legally permitted devices to travel to and from school. However, once they reach the edge of school property, they must dismount and walk the device to a designated bike rack.

What they're saying:

The district says the new rule formalizes a practice that was already being followed at many campuses.

Conroe ISD said it received growing concerns from families and community members about students riding at unsafe speeds, failing to stop at intersections, traveling through crowded pedestrian areas and not wearing helmets or other appropriate safety equipment.

The district pointed to bicycle and electric-vehicle incidents reported across its 348-square-mile boundaries. According to information provided by the district, The Woodlands Fire Department responded to 37 bicycle and electric-vehicle incidents beginning July 1, 2025. Many occurred at intersections or involved interactions with vehicles.

Campus employees will supervise arrival and dismissal areas and direct students to dismount their devices. Students who do not comply could face consequences under campus procedures and the Student Handbook.

The district said community feedback has been positive and that it will continue monitoring the policy and working with local safety partners.

Featured article

Barbers Hill ISD announces complete campus ban

The other side:

Barbers Hill ISD is taking a stricter approach.

Beginning with the 2026–2027 school year, e-bikes and electric scooters will be prohibited on all district property, including campuses and other district facilities.

What they're saying:

The district said the decision follows an increase in the number of students using the devices and growing concerns about their operation near campuses, parking lots, sidewalks and roadways.

"Our first responsibility is to protect the safety of our students, staff, and visitors," Superintendent Greg Poole said.

Students and visitors are being asked not to ride or bring e-bikes or electric scooters onto district property.

Big picture view:

The three policies highlight the different approaches districts are taking as e-bikes and other high-powered electric vehicles become more popular among students.

Katy ISD is allowing legal e-bikes while more clearly separating them from electric motorcycles and other prohibited devices.

Conroe ISD is allowing the devices but requiring students to walk them on campus.

Barbers Hill ISD is prohibiting e-bikes and electric scooters entirely on district property.