Driver killed in crash that split car in half in northwest Houston

A driver has died after he was ejected from his car during a crash that split his vehicle in half, Houston police say.

The crash occurred near the intersection of N. Houston Rosslyn Road and Log Hollow Road around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a witness reported seeing two vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed, and authorities believe that the two vehicles may have been racing.

Authorities say one car veered off the roadway and struck a tree. The driver, a man believed to be in his mid-20s, was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene.

Investigators will review surveillance video from nearby businesses to determine if the driver may have been racing and if the other driver stopped to render aid.

