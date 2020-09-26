Driver dies after crashing into tree in southwest Houston
HOUSTON - Emergency crews in Houston responded to a deadly crash that took place on Saturday, Sept. 26 around midnight.
Police arrived at the 8500 Block of South Braeswood Boulevard and located a single vehicle that crashed into a tree.
SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 DAILY EMAIL NEWSLETTERS!
Witnesses reported seeing the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed, possibly around 80 to 100 mph heading westbound on South Braeswood Boulevard.
The male driver was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Per Houston Police:
Advertisement
Witnesses reported seeing the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed, possibly around 80 to 100 mph heading westbound on South Braeswood Boulevard.
RELATED: MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY NEWS
Witnesses say the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed.
At this time it is not known if intoxication played a role in the crash. The Houston Police Department is still investigating the accident.