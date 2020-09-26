Expand / Collapse search

Driver dies after crashing into tree in southwest Houston

Witnesses reported seeing the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed, possibly around 80 to 100 mph heading westbound on South Braeswood Boulevard.

HOUSTON - Emergency crews in Houston responded to a deadly crash that took place on Saturday, Sept. 26 around midnight.

Police arrived at the 8500 Block of South Braeswood Boulevard and located a single vehicle that crashed into a tree.

The male driver was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Per Houston Police

Witnesses say the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

At this time it is not known if intoxication played a role in the crash. The Houston Police Department is still investigating the accident. 