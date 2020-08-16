Driver airlifted after being ejected in two-vehicle crash in Harris County

article

One driver was airlifted to the hospital following a late-night two-vehicle crash in Harris County on Saturday.



Authorities said the crash occurred on the 18100 block of Keith Harrow Boulevard, around 11:45 p.m.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said one of the drivers was reported to have been ejected due to the crash. That driver was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.



Authorities said the other driver was reported to have only minor injuries.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS



An investigation into the crash is ongoing.