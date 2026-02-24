Expand / Collapse search

Downtown Houston traffic blocked at I-45, San Jacinto after lost load

By
Published  February 24, 2026 10:41am CST
Traffic
The Brief

    • A truck lost its load on I-45 near San Jacinto in Downtown Houston.
    • Multiple lanes are blocked in both directions.

HOUSTON - Multiple lanes of the I-45 Gulf Freeway are shut down near Downtown Houston after a truck lost its load Tuesday morning.

What we know:

The incident was reported shortly before 9:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway at San Jacinto. All but one southbound lane is closed.

At least one northbound lane is also blocked.

A large slab is lying across the lanes, and emergency vehicle are at the scene.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how the truck lost its load or how long the scene will take to clear.

The Source: The information in this article comes from Houston Transtar.

