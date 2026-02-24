The Brief A truck lost its load on I-45 near San Jacinto in Downtown Houston. Multiple lanes are blocked in both directions.



Multiple lanes of the I-45 Gulf Freeway are shut down near Downtown Houston after a truck lost its load Tuesday morning.

What we know:

The incident was reported shortly before 9:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway at San Jacinto. All but one southbound lane is closed.

At least one northbound lane is also blocked.

A large slab is lying across the lanes, and emergency vehicle are at the scene.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how the truck lost its load or how long the scene will take to clear.