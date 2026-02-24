Downtown Houston traffic blocked at I-45, San Jacinto after lost load
HOUSTON - Multiple lanes of the I-45 Gulf Freeway are shut down near Downtown Houston after a truck lost its load Tuesday morning.
What we know:
The incident was reported shortly before 9:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway at San Jacinto. All but one southbound lane is closed.
At least one northbound lane is also blocked.
A large slab is lying across the lanes, and emergency vehicle are at the scene.
What we don't know:
It's unclear how the truck lost its load or how long the scene will take to clear.
The Source: The information in this article comes from Houston Transtar.