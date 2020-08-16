Double stabbing under investigation in North Harris County

article

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following a double stabbing early Sunday morning.



Lt. Paul Bruce with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 7100 block of Smiling Woods Lane in reference to a home invasion around 4:30 a.m.

Bruce said when deputies arrived, they found two women, both in their early 20’s, who had been stabbed.



Both women were taken to the hospital by ambulance and were listed in stable condition.

No suspect description was released by authorities.