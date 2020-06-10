“Don’t be a knucklehead”: Nolan Ryan, Gov. Abbott release COVID-19 PSA

The Office of Gov. Greg Abbott has released a new public service announcement starring baseball Hall-of-Fame and former Houston Astro Nolan Ryan.

In the PSA, entitled "Don't be a Knucklehead," Ryan encourages all Texans to follow effective health and safety protocols like washing their hands, social distancing, and wearing a mask.

"As we open Texas for business, we all need to work together in the fight against COVID-19," Ryan said in the video. "As Texans, we need to be responsible. We need to be smart. So when you leave the house, don’t be a knucklehead."

