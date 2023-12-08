Dogs, cats rescued from 'despicable living conditions' in Houston

Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigators and Harris County Constable Precinct One rescued seven dogs and 3 cats on Friday that were living in deplorable conditions inside a home near the 7700 block of Breda Drive in Meadowlake Village.

Officials at the scene said the animals were living inside a home that was packed with debris and filled with urine and feces throughout all the rooms. Some of the dogs were kept inside filthy wire

kennels with little or no food and water.

The dogs and cats were removed from the home and many are now being treated for emaciation, heavy flea infestation, open wounds, and dental disease.

A hearing will be set in the next week to determine legal custody of the animals while they remain under the care of Houston SPCA veterinary and animal care staff.

The Houston SPCA’s 13-member animal cruelty investigations team works very closely with local law enforcement in and around the greater Houston area to end cruelty, including HPD, Harris County Constable Precinct 1 and nine other surrounding Texas counties. Report animal cruelty by calling 713.869.7722 or online at www.houstonspca.org.

The Houston SPCA is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit that operates solely on donations. They are not affiliated with any other animal welfare organization, locally or nationally.