Discovery Green builds community altar for Dia de los Muertos

Dia de los Muertos, known as Day of the Dead, is a multi-day Mexican holiday, developed from ancient tradition as a way to memorialize loved ones who have passed away.

An altar is built, consisting of three to five levels, in which the living can place old photos, food or drink on the alter that their loved one may have liked. Discovery Green held their 2nd Annual celebration today. Dia de los Muertos runs through November 2.