DEVELOPING: 2 people shot, 1 dead and gunman on the run, Houston police say

article

Officials are working to determine what led to a shooting in downtown Houston Saturday afternoon that killed one person and injured two others.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Details are scarce as the incident is still active, but HPD says it happened in the 1900 block of Main and Pierce St.

Arriving officers noted three people were shot, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene. The alleged shooter, however, took off from the scene.

No other information was readily available but we are working to get more information and as soon as we do, this story will be updated.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP