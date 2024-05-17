Detroit cops charged with child abuse, used 'tactical moves' on their kids

A husband and wife who work in the Detroit Police Department have both been suspended after they were charged with putting two kids in a chokehold in early March at their home in Flint.

Jared and Liana Shaw have both been charged with child abuse after Flint police were called to their home in early March and their were signs of abuse of a 12-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl.

According to sources close to the investigation, the married couple allegedly put their kids in the chokeholds using "police officer tactical moves".

The sources also said that the incident started with a fight in the morning between the parents and, when the 12-year-old tried to intervene. The child then went to school but was so upset in school, he called his grandmother.

When she brought him home, the fight was still ongoing. After he arrived at home, the prosecutor said Jared Shaw threw a backpack at him and then started ‘patting him down’ to try to find a cell phone. That's when prosecutor David Leyton said the 12-year-old was put into a choke hold.

Leyton said they believe each parent held a kid in a choke hold.

When Flint police arrived, they reported red marks on the necks of the children.

Both are charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and second-degree child abuse. The Genesee County Prosecutor also added a failure to report charge – since both police officers are mandatory reporters of child abuse.

Both were arraigned on Thursday and are out on bond.

"No one is above the law and perpetrators of violence and child abuse, regardless of their position, will be held accountable under the law. My office is doing all we can to make sure the young victims are safe and that justice is served," Prosecutor David Leyton said in a statement.

Leyton said there were no previous calls of this nature to the home in the past.

There were three other kids in the home as well and they're all in protective services.

The Detroit Police Department released a statement, confirming they were charged and suspended, per department policy. DPD's internal affairs will determine appropriate departmental charges.

Flint Police are still investigating.