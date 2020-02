article

Deputies are investigating a deadly crash in northeast Harris County.

The crash occurred on Old Humble Road near Chateau Boulevard just before 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Officials say it appears the car left the roadway, struck a fire hydrant and then a fence, and then came to a stop near an apartment complex.

The man driving the car died at the scene.

Investigators are trying to determine what led up to the crash.

MORE: Follow the latest local news