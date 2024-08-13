Democratic nominee selection process for Texas' 18th Congressional District

Democratic leaders in Houston will nominate a replacement for the late U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

There are a total of 17 candidates hoping to secure the Democratic nomination for the November general election.

There are some names that Houstonians will be familiar with on the candidate lineup, including former mayor Sylvester Turner, former councilwoman Amanda Edwards, and state representatives Jarvis Johnson, and Christina Morales.

The nomination for the general election is different than the special election candidate, who will finish out the late congresswoman's term in January 2025.

Here is the process for the selection:

A candidate must be nominated by two of the 88 precinct chairs to be considered a nominee.

Those nominees will then have a chance to speak about their platforms, and why they should be the pick for the party.

The precinct chairs will vote by a roll call vote.

If there's a majority, that nominee is the official democratic party pick.

If no person gets a majority, the top two votes will go in a runoff.

But ultimately, someone out of that 17 will have the county Democrats' favor for the general election.