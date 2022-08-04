Deadly motorcycle crash blocks all main inbound lanes of Katy Freeway near Silber

All lanes of the Katy Freeway inbound near Silber are closed following a deadly crash involving a motorcycle Thursday morning.

The Houston Police Department said the crash happened around 5:38 a.m.

Several law enforcement vehicles are on the scene working to investigate and clear the crash.

Houston Fire Department tells FOX 26 that the motorcycle crashed with a vehicle. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route as heavy traffic delays are expected in the area.

