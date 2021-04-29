Crews battle 3-alarm fire at strip mall in north Houston

Firefighters battled a 3-alarm fire at a strip mall in north Houston early Thursday morning.

Crews arrived on the scene in the 9000 block of Jensen Drive and located a fire in a vacant portion of the strip mall.

Large flames and heavy smoke could be seen coming through the roof of the building.

Heavy flames are seen as firefighters battle a fire at a strip mall on Jensen Drive.

Structural collapse of some portions of the building was reported.

Before 9 a.m., the fire department said the fire was under control. Firefighters were on the scene removing debris and hitting hot spots.

Firefighters on scene of a fire at a strip mall on Jensen Drive.

Arson investigators were conducting an investigation.

No injuries to firefighters or civilians were reported.

