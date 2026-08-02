1 killed after vehicle crashes into Spring retention pond

The Brief A vehicle crashed into a retention pond just north of SH-99 on Sunday. One agency says a person exited safely. Another says a person was killed in the crash.



A person has died after a vehicle flipped into a body of water in the Spring area on Sunday.

Deadly crash at Spring pond

What we know:

The incident happened at a retention pond on Northcrest Drive, near SH-99 and Gosling Road.

Harris County Precinct 4 authorities first reported about the crash on social media at around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday. According to them, the driver of the vehicle was able to get out safely.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed with FOX 26 that one person in this crash has been pronounced deceased.

What we don't know:

It's not clear how many people were in the vehicle when the crash happened.

There is no information on what led up to the crash.