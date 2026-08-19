The Brief Three men were injured in an overnight shooting on Crane Street in Houston, including two who were shot in the face. Authorities found weapons and a large amount of alcohol inside the vehicles at the scene. No suspects are in custody at this time.



Houston police are investigating a chaotic overnight shooting in northeast Houston that left behind three injured men and two crashed vehicles.

Lieutenant Willkens says the incident happened around 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning near the intersection of Crane Street and East Lane, just east of I-59 Southwest Freeway.

Overnight shooting in NE Houston

What we know:

Officers found two vehicles that appeared to have crashed and had bullet holes in them. One vehicle had crashed close to the Southwest Freeway feeder road and the other had overturned into a ditch.

According to a witness, a man had been driving up and down Crane Street showing a pistol to people and "talking trash" shortly before several gunshots rang out. Most of the shooting happened near the vehicle in the ditch, officials said.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

One man reportedly heard the gunshots and had been shot in the legs when he got out of the vehicle. He drove to his brother's house, who then took him to the hospital.

Lt. Willkens says the man who had been driving along Crane Street was found by the vehicle near the Southwest Freeway feeder road with a gunshot wound to the face. Another person was also found lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the face near the vehicle overturned in the ditch. Both were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

Weapons were allegedly found in the vehicle in the ditch and alcohol in the vehicle near the feeder road.

At this time, no suspects are in custody. However, Lt. Willkens says there is a chance the victims could be suspects.

Authorities used a helicopter to search the surrounding area for any individuals who may have run from the scene.

What we don't know:

Investigators are still working to determine the official motive behind the shooting and whether any of the victims involved were also suspects. While officers questioned several people at the scene, no suspects are currently in custody.