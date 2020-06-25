COVID-19 cancellations could lead to more home fireworks use

"We've been shooting off fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July ever since 1777," said Sue Davis with Top Dog Fireworks. "John Adams said let's have fireworks to celebrate and we did starting with the first year anniversary."

COVID-19 can't stop holidays like the Fourth of July.

With no big event to attend this year like Freedom Over Texas in downtown folks will likely turn to setting off fireworks themselves.

In addition to being safe with the fireworks everyone this year must also be aware of COVID 19 requirements.

"It's not unusual for somebody to come in and spend a couple of hundred dollars or a couple of thousand dollars because we get church groups neighborhoods civic clubs families they go in together pool their money and buy a lot of fireworks," Davis said. "They have big crowds so in addition to being very careful about how you use your fireworks you also need to be careful about the COVID 19 safety rules social distance wear your masks wash your hands."

If you're worried about shopping in person stores like Top Dog Fireworks offers online shopping.

Remember Fireworks are illegal in Houston and other surrounding cities but are allowed in the unincorporated areas of Harris County.