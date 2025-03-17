North Houston: Man found shot to death inside vehicle on Corto Street, police say

The Brief Police say Jaroi Coleman was found with gunshot wounds while inside a vehicle on Saturday. A dark-colored sedan reportedly left the scene after a gunshot was heard. Anyone with information can call Houston Police (713-308-3600) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-TIPS).



Houston police are looking for information regarding a deadly shooting that happened on Saturday afternoon.

Corto Street shooting

What we know:

The shooting was reported at about 2 p.m. on Saturday on Corto and Sayers Streets, near I-59.

When police arrived, they say they found an unresponsive man with gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a parked vehicle. The victim, later identified as 45-year-old Jaroi Coleman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

So far, police have determined that a dark-colored sedan was seen leaving the scene after a gunshot was heard.

What we don't know:

No suspect has been identified, and the motive behind the shooting is not clear.

Information wanted

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call one of the following:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)