North Houston: Man found shot to death inside vehicle on Corto Street, police say
HOUSTON - Houston police are looking for information regarding a deadly shooting that happened on Saturday afternoon.
Corto Street shooting
What we know:
The shooting was reported at about 2 p.m. on Saturday on Corto and Sayers Streets, near I-59.
When police arrived, they say they found an unresponsive man with gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a parked vehicle. The victim, later identified as 45-year-old Jaroi Coleman, was pronounced dead at the scene.
So far, police have determined that a dark-colored sedan was seen leaving the scene after a gunshot was heard.
What we don't know:
No suspect has been identified, and the motive behind the shooting is not clear.
Information wanted
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call one of the following:
- HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600
- Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: Houston Police Department