Cornyn to introduce 'Dalilah's Law,' mentioned in Trump's State of the Union address

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) says he'll be the one introducing "Dalilah's Law" — a new proposal mentioned by President Donald Trump in his State of the Union address while honoring a young girl.

The law would prevent commercial driver's licenses (CDL) from being issued to undocumented immigrants in an effort to prevent traffic crashes like the one that injured Dalilah in 2024.

Cornyn to introduce ‘Dalilah’s Law'

What we know:

Cornyn announced Wednesday on X, formerly Twitter, that he planned to introduce the law, which was mentioned in the president's State of the Union address while he honored Dalilah's memory.

What they're saying:

According to Cornyn, who's currently running to defend his Senate seat of 24 years, the law intends to "put an end to woke states like California lawlessly giving illegal aliens commercial driver’s licenses that allow them to endanger Americans."

Fellow Republicans, including U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem, have stepped forward in support of the legislation as well.

What is ‘Dalilah’s Law'?

The backstory:

The new proposal seeks to prevent undocumented immigrants from being issued CDLs. Lawmakers are using a 2024 crash involving Dalilah Coleman, who was 5 at the time, in which an Indian national driving an 18-wheeler in California caused a crash that left the girl with severe injuries.

The DHS posted about the proposal Tuesday on X, saying many undocumented immigrants "do NOT speak English and cannot read basic road signs — and they have NO business being on our nation’s roads."

Dalilah was left with a broken femur and skull fractures after the crash, the DHS said in an earlier release, and has since been diagnosed with diplegic cerebral palsy, global developmental delay, and will need life-long therapy.

Dalilah Coleman (DHS)

Her father, Michael Krause, was also hospitalized in the crash. He brought Dalilah to the SOTU on Tuesday for Trump's announcement.

In August 2025, ICE arrested Partap Singh in Fresno, CA on a warrant for his arrest. They said he had been issued his CDL by the California Department of Motor Vehicles after having crossed the southern border in October 2022.

Partap Singh (DHS)

Texas arrests for ‘illegal’ CDLs

Dig deeper:

The announcement follows recent operations in Texas to prevent the use of state highways by commercial drivers without legal immigration documentation.

In one such operation in 2025, Texas DPS stopped and inspected 105 commercial trucks on I-40 in the Panhandle. Of those 105 trucks, they said 31 drivers could not provide proof of citizenship despite carrying CDLs, and were referred to ICE.

According to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, most of those CDLs were issued in California.