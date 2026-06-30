Construction halted after workers find possible historic cemetery in Tomball

The Brief An investigation is underway after construction workers found a possible historic cemetery in Tomball. According to officials, officers with the Tomball Police Department responded to the area of Walnut Street and Commerce Street. Authorities said while workers were clearing debris from the site, workers found what appeared to be historic cemetery headstones believed to date back to the early 1900s.



An investigation is underway after construction workers found a possible historic cemetery in Tomball.

Construction workers find possible historic cemetery in Tomball

What we know:

According to officials, officers with the Tomball Police Department responded to the area of Walnut Street and Commerce Street.

Officials said the area is currently an active construction site where an older building was being demolished.

Authorities said while workers were clearing debris from the site, workers found what appeared to be historic cemetery headstones believed to date back to the early 1900s.

Upon the discovery, officials said the contractor contacted the City of Tomball and the area was secured pending further evaluation.

Officials said the scene has been locked down while the appropriate historical authorities are contacted to access the discovery and determine the historical significance of the site.

The Tomball Police Department, in coordination with the City of Tomball, has fenced off the area to preserve the location until representatives from the local historical society can conduct their investigation.

What they're saying:

"The City of Tomball is committed to treating the site with the utmost respect while the investigation is underway, recognizing that the area may contain the final resting place of individuals' ancestors. Every effort will be made to protect and preserve the site until its historical significance can be determined. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.